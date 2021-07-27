Panel seeks bigger role for Cheney

WASHINGTON -- Democrats are seeking to elevate the role of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on the committee examining the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, scheduling her to deliver one of the two opening statements at the panel's first public hearing today, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The move is intended to present the committee as a bipartisan effort after Republican leadership's decision not to participate in the panel after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last week rejected two of their picks for the panel.

During a closed meeting last week, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., proposed to Pelosi and Cheney that having the Wyoming congresswoman speak after Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., would present a "strong visual" for the committee's goals and intentions as it embarks on a months-long process to investigate the insurrection, according to a person familiar with the conversation who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM--HqFAHeQ]

"The vast majority of the Republicans, both in the House as well as across the country, recognize and understand that this was an assault on our democracy and assault on our Constitution, and that there must be a fact-based investigation so that this never happens again," Cheney said last week. "And we cannot allow those voices who are attempting to prevent the American people from getting the truth to prevail, and we certainly will not."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pulled all five of his picks from the committee last week after Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind., were deemed too politically motivated to take the investigation seriously. Banks would have served as the panel's ranking Republican had he been seated.

Democrats then planned to have only Thompson deliver opening remarks in his capacity as chairman until Schiff suggested Cheney speak as well.

As the only committee on Capitol Hill tasked with solely investigating the security failures and political motivations that inspired a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters to break into the Capitol, the seven Democrats and two Republicans are seeking to project an attitude of cooperation and bipartisanship amid Republican attacks on the panel as a partisan effort seeking to score political points.

Today's hearing will feature four police officers -- two from the Capitol's protection squad and two from the D.C. police -- who are expected to testify about their experiences of both physical and verbal abuse on Jan. 6 as they tried to protect the Capitol from a swelling horde of demonstrators determined to stop Congress' efforts to certify the 2020 Electoral College results and declare Joe Biden the next president.

Cheney is no longer the sole Republican representative on the panel after Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., accepted Pelosi's offer to serve over the weekend.

"I'm a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution -- and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer," he said in a statement Sunday.

'A HORRIBLE DAY'

The chairman of the committee, Thompson, says he didn't realize the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection until his wife called him.

He was in the Capitol, sitting in the upper gallery of the House, hoping for what he called a "bird's-eye view of the process" and to be able to tell his grandchildren that he was there when Congress certified Biden's victory.

People are breaking into the building, London Thompson told him, and it was on television. "I'm watching people climbing over the wall right now," she said.

"It doesn't register," the Mississippi Democrat recalled in an interview with The Associated Press. "I said, 'You can't break in. There's police and barricades and a lot of things out there.'"

But it was not long before the House chamber was under siege. Police rushed Thompson and several dozen other members of Congress to another side of the gallery and told them to duck under their seats as rioters tried to break down the doors to the chamber below.

"It was a horrible day," said Thompson, "still almost surreal that it even occurred."

Like Thompson, many who serve and work in the Capitol are trying to make sense of the chaos that unfolded. And he now has a guiding role in the process.

As the longtime chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Thompson is accustomed to dealing with grave matters. But his stewardship of this panel will be a test unlike any other, as he tries to untangle the events of a violent insurrection that many House Republicans increasingly play down and deny.

"We have to get it right," Thompson said. If the committee can find ways to prevent anything like it from happening again, "then I would have made what I think is the most valuable contribution to this great democracy."

Thompson, 73, is a liberal fixture in Congress and a longtime champion of civil rights, the only Democrat in the Mississippi delegation, hailing from a majority-Black district. He has avoided the limelight during his more than 15 years on the Homeland Security Committee, notching achievements with careful bipartisan outreach.

Several Democrats and Republicans said Thompson was the right choice to lead an investigation that is certain to be partisan and fraught.

"I've dealt with Bennie for 15 years, and we disagreed on a lot, but I don't think there was ever a harsh word between us," said former Republican Rep. Pete King of New York, who was the chairman and top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee for years opposite Thompson. "Bennie is low-key, he manages his side well. He was a good guy to work with. He was strong and knew what he wanted, but there was very little drama."

New York Rep. John Katko, who is now the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, gave a similar assessment. Thompson is "a good man, a patriotic American" and a "productive partner," Katko said in statement.

Select committee member Schiff, who is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Thompson's history of working with Republicans and his popularity among members will make it harder to malign the panel's work.

"I think he has a very even keel that will help him get through this," Schiff said.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, another Democrat appointed to the select committee, said both parties have "partisan brawlers" -- and Thompson is not one of them.

"He's a workhorse, so he likes getting stuff done," Raskin said. "And I think that's the right spirit for this."

Still, Thompson has taken sharply partisan stances. He joined with about 30 Democrats in a 2005 vote to invalidate President George W. Bush's victory -- not unlike the dozens of Republicans who voted to invalidate Biden's in January. In that challenge, the dissenting Democrats claimed irregularities if not fraud in Ohio's vote.

But the effort did not end in violence, and John Kerry, the defeated Democrat, did not lead or join the effort to deny Bush his victory.

A frequent critic of Trump, Thompson joined other Democrats in filing a lawsuit against the former president after the insurrection, charging that he incited the attack and conspired to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

Last week, Thompson withdrew his participation in the lawsuit, saying he "wishes to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest" between his role on the select committee and his role as a plaintiff.

The lawsuit names as defendants Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, and the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. The Justice Department has filed charges against members of those groups in connection to the attack, and the panel is expected to investigate them as part of its probe.

Domestic extremism and its links to white supremacy are a familiar subject for Thompson not only from his time on the Homeland Security Committee but also from his early involvement in the civil-rights movement in Mississippi. He was active with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in college and organized voter registration drives before he was elected mayor of his small hometown of Bolton.

The FBI's assessments about the growing dangers of domestic extremism, he said, show that "the significance of this committee's work is as important as it can ever get."

Information for this article was contributed by Marianna Sotomayor and Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post; and by Mary Clare Jalonick and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press.