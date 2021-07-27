Police: 1 in custody, 1 sought in Blytheville shooting

One man is in custody, and police are searching for a second man in the shooting of a Blytheville man, police said.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Division Street in reference to someone having been shot, according to a news release from Blytheville police.

Upon arrival, officers located Efrin Jimenes, 27, of Blytheville, who had been shot, police said.

He told officers he was shot around 21st and McHaney streets and drove himself to the 300 block of South Division, police said.

He identified Shykeen Daniels and Tonarkeius Russell, both 25, and both of Blytheville as the suspects, according to police.

Daniels is in custody, Capt. John Frazier said Tuesday.

Jimenes was believed to be in stable condition and transported to another facility for medical treatment, police said.

Daniels and Russell both face charges of terroristic act and first-degree battery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (870) 763-4411.