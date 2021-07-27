Police: North Little Rock officer wounds man who drew weapon

A North Little Rock police officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a weapon at him while attempting to flee from a traffic stop Monday evening, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting took place about 6:35 p.m. near West Pershing Boulevard and North Main Street, according to spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton.

Officers had stopped an older model black Chevrolet sedan when the occupant left the vehicle and began running toward a Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 2600 N. Main St., she said.

As he ran, the man, who has not been identified, turned and drew a weapon on the officers, one of whom fired, striking the man, Helton said.

The man, who was taken to a local hospital, was wanted for first-degree battery and aggravated robbery, she said. He was listed in stable condition, Helton said.

The officer, who was not named, has been placed on administrative leave, she said.

Arkansas State Police personnel were on the scene Monday evening and will investigate the shooting, Helton said.

The North Little Rock police headquarters is at 200 W. Pershing Blvd., about a block from the Tropical Smoothie Cafe.