Suspect ID’d after shooting in Blytheville grocery store critically injures man, police say

Officers are searching for a 23-year-old man accused of shooting and critically injuring a man inside a Blytheville grocery store on Sunday night, police said.

Officers received a call at about 10 p.m. about a person who had been shot inside Larry’s Grocery Store, located in the 600 block of South Ruddle Road, according to a news release from Blytheville police.

Authorities found the victim, 24-year-old D’marcus Black, in critical condition at an area emergency room, police said. Black was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.

Police said Black identified the gunman as Kenteriyas Shakerion Ford. Video evidence from inside the store captured the shooting and identified Ford as the shooter, according to the release.

Black was airlifted to Region One Medical Facility in Memphis for further treatment, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Lauderdale Road found the vehicle that police believe Ford used to flee the scene of the Sunday shooting, according to authorities. The vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but no injuries were reported, according to the release.

Police believe the second shooting was retaliatory, the release states.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Ford’s arrest on a charge of first-degree attempted murder.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at (870) 763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at (844) 910-STOP.