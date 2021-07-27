Police: Woman charged with murder after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Little Rock

Little Rock police say the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday was a homicide, and 25-year-old woman has been arrested in the killing.

Destiny Baugh has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaylon England, according to a statement the department released on Twitter shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

A Pulaski County online inmate roster indicated Baugh remained there Tuesday morning with no bond listed.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.