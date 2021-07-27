Shiloh Museum's 'Gone Fishing'

The next best thing to fishing is reading about it and seeing photos from lakes and streams right here in our own back yard.

There's plenty of angling joy to behold visiting the "Gone Fishing," exhibit on display at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale.

With the summer heat, late morning or midafternoon is the ideal time to check out the 30 photos and an array of story panels in air-conditioned comfort. Leave the fishing poles at home, but bring the kids and a friend or three to explore the long history of Northwest Arkansas fishing.

The exhibit goes back a century or more, long before Beaver Lake was built, with photos of anglers catching fish on the region's creeks and rivers. A 1930s photo of a gal in full fly fishing garb on the War Eagle River proves that stream was a favorite of anglers, as it is today.

It's obvious catch and release hadn't caught on back in the "olden days." More than one photo shows happy anglers posing with heavy stringers of fish. Thankfully, most stream anglers today free their fish right away, maybe after a quick photo of the biggest ones.

Live bait was king during much of 20th century Northwest Arkansas. Lots of anglers preferred fly fishing, but baited up with a live grasshopper instead of a hand-tied fishing fly. The late Wink Winkleman, a fishing guide from Rogers, said the best place to dig for worms was the mouth of Prairie Creek. "Worms there are six to eight inches long," Winkleman touted.

Folks might see photos of people they know. No telling how many local anglers took fishing trips with legendary guide J.D. Fletcher. There's a great photo of a young Fletcher with a beauty of a fish displayed on his john boat paddle to show how big the fish is.

Fletcher, in a 1990s interview with this newspaper, said that photo was likely taken where Ford's Creek met the White River near what is now Rocky Branch park on Beaver Lake.

Anglers who've been in these parts for awhile will remember Ralph Fourt, now retired as the Northwest Arkansas area fisheries biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. One photo shows Fourt measuring a largemouth bass during some research at Bob Kidd Lake near Prairie Grove.

Fishing has always had its business side, from fishing guides to mom and pop bait shops right up to big-money bass tournaments held on Beaver Lake. Bassmaster is a household name in any home with fishing poles. Ray Scott, Bassmaster founder, got it all started in 1967 when he hosted his first bass tournament at Beaver Lake. The exhibit has all the details.

Look for a feature on that historic tournament here in NWA Outdoors on Aug. 10.

"Gone Fishing" will be a pleasant hour or two anyone interested in fishing or Ozarks history will enjoy. Marie Demeroukas, recently retired from Shiloh Museum, did a great job of putting this fine exhibit together. Her research was extensive and it shows in the variety of photos, facts and stories.

When it's blazing hot outdoors, take a fishing trip indoors at the museum anytime Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It'll be on display through mid-December.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

Rocky Branch Marina is seen in this 1965 photo of the newly filled Beaver Lake. (Courtesy photo)