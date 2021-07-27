Siloam tennis teams working hard

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs tennis program has started preparing for the 2021 season and expectations are high for the Panthers and Lady Panthers, according to first-year head coach Clay Taylor and volunteer assistant Kelly Junkermann.

Siloam Springs returns two state tournament participants in senior boys singles player Lucas Junkermann and junior girl Olha Los, who is former doubles conference champion and is now playing singles.

"I'm a believer that you set high goals," said Kelly Junkermann, Lucas Junkermann's dad. "For Lucas and Olha, it's to win the conference. For Siloam Springs tennis to get a conference winner in boys and girls singles that would be fantastic. They've worked hard enough."

The Panthers and Lady Panthers have been practicing all summer with Taylor joining the team in the last couple of weeks. Taylor, who is in his third year teaching in the Siloam Springs School District, replaced Scott Wright, who retired from coaching.

"We've got a pretty solid team so far from what I've seen," Taylor said. "I've only been out to a handful of practices so I try to keep my eye on everybody and my roster set and everything. It looks like we are pretty well set from what I've seen. I really like what i've seen and I really like the progress I've heard has been happening while I wasn't here."

Before Taylor officially came on board, Junkermann was organizing practices.

"Some of the kids have been working all summer," Kelly Junkermann said. "We've had 10 kids playing all summer, which is really tough in Arkansas heat. It's 94 degrees and they're out here and they're soaked."

Los worked out with the team before heading to Europe, so Taylor hasn't gotten to see her play.

Taylor has seen Lucas Junkermann, though, and is impressed with what he has seen.

"With just the couple of practice I've seen, (Lucas Junkermann) seems like a very solid player," Taylor said. "Seems like he has a great mindset and love for the game. I'm just super excited to see his progress this year and see where he comes out this season."

Taylor, who played tennis in high school at Fayetteville, said Lucas Junkermann reminds him of some of his former Fayetteville teammates.

"He has a love for the sport and is ready to get out here every morning and take a leadership role with some of the kids who haven't played as much, which is great to see," Taylor said.

Other upper classmen have looked strong this summer, the coaches said.

Seniors Boone Henley, Malachi Becan and Ezra Zaidner are all experienced boys veterans, as are Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran.

"We've got a great core group of players that have been on the team before and have really dedicated themselves to playing," Kelly Junkermann said. "Our seniors that have been on the team, they're going to be really good."