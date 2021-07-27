State police ID man shot by North Little Rock officer

Troopers have identified the man shot by police after allegedly brandishing a gun at an officer Monday night, state police said.

Officers stopped a vehicle near Main Street and Pershing Avenue around 6:35 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a news release from state police.

Anthony Brown, 18, of North Little Rock, who was a passenger in the car stopped by police, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, state police said.

Officers pursued him to the front of Tropical Smoothie Cafe located at 2600 Pershing Ave., where he displayed a gun, leading a North Little Rock police officer to shoot him, according to the release.

Brown is considered in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital, state police said.

State police are conducting an investigation of the shooting incident to be submitted to the 6th Judicial Division Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to the release.