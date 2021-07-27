State records 2,052 new covid cases

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by more than 2,000 on Tuesday for just the second time in a single day since February, while the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 topped 1,000 for the first time since January and the number of virus patients who were on ventilators jumped above 200.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 6,087.

The 2,052 cases added to the state's count was the largest new case total in a single day since Feb. 4.

The last time the state's count rose by more than 2,000 was a spike of 2,015 cases on Saturday.

The number of virus patients in the state's hospitals jumped by 45, to 1,025, its highest level since Jan. 27.

It was the 22nd daily increase in the number in a row.

The number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators leapt by 33, to 205, its highest level since Jan. 20.

The number who were in intensive care grew by 27, to 387, its highest level since Jan. 20.

After dipping Monday, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 864, to 15,491, its highest level since Feb. 7, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,574, its highest level since the week ending Feb. 7.

Rising at an average of 30 patients a day over the past week, the number of patients in the state's hospitals was approaching the heights it reached during the state's winter surge in coronavirus cases.

As tracked in numbers reported each day by the Health Department, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals reached an all-time high of 1,371 on Jan. 11.

The number fell to as low as 141 in early April, then began creeping back up. Over the past several weeks, the increase has been more rapid, with the number more than doubling over the past 18 days.