Teen charged in killing; Little Rock police seek second suspect

LITTLE ROCK -- A 15-year-old has been charged with capital murder and police are looking for a second suspect in the July 3 Little Rock killing, according to police.

Brian Wesley Ratliff, 15, of North Little Rock was arrested around 6 p.m. Sunday in the fatal shooting of Keyeon Dukes, 27, of Little Rock.

Ratliff was charged as an adult with capital murder, according to the Little Rock Police arrest disposition report. Capital murder is punishable by execution or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

No details of the arrest were provided on the report.

Cedric Qualls is also wanted for capital murder in the death of Dukes, according to police. Police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Monday afternoon that he was unable to provide any further information about Qualls, including his age.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The department's tweet about Qualls said it is believed he has "altered" his appearance.

Just after midnight on July 3, officers responded to a disturbance call for service 7500 block of Interstate 30 near the Deluxe Inn & Suites. While police were en route, a woman called and said a man had been shot at the hotel, according to the police report. Once on the scene, officers found Dukes in a black Dodge Ram pickup. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dukes was transported to UAMS but died from his injuries, according to the report.

Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained security footage, according to the incident report.