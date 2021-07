Eureka Springs, 1905: "The hotel on the hill is the Crescent so you can get an idea of the beautiful location. The large building in center is the new 'Basin Park Hotel' — wish you were here so you could enjoy the air, etc." The visitor had pointed out the resort town's main hotels, both of which still welcome guests 116 years after the penned note.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203