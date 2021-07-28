August trial set in Texarkana slaying

TEXARKANA -- A man accused of killing his girlfriend in an apartment and burying her body on a hunting lease in Ogden in 2017 is scheduled to face a jury next month.

Tony Earl Taylor, 61, appeared Monday for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Questions surrounding Taylor's competency and covid-19 pandemic precautions have led to delays in the case.

Taylor is accused of killing Crystal Reed, 35, in a Texarkana apartment March 6, 2017. Taylor concealed evidence in a backyard in Texarkana, Texas, and buried Reed's body in a shallow grave on a hunting lease in Ogden, according to court records.

Taylor was deemed incompetent because of intellectual deficiency by an expert at the Arkansas State Hospital in 2019 but found competent by an expert who conducted a subsequent evaluation later that year. After a hearing in July 2020, Jones ruled that Taylor is competent to stand trial.

At Monday's hearing, Jones denied a defense motion to suppress a statement Taylor gave to law enforcement in 2017. The defense argued Taylor didn't understand his right to remain silent because of a diminished intellect.

Jones noted that while Taylor appears to have some intellectual limitations, he is capable of holding down a job and driving a car.

Jones said he reviewed a video recording of Taylor's interrogation by law enforcement and considered the opinions of mental health experts.

The case is set for jury selection in August.