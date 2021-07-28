Cabot forces winner-take-all game with Russellville

CONWAY -- A two-for-one deal suited surging Cabot just fine on a hot Tuesday afternoon during the American Legion AAA state tournament.

The RailCats staved off elimination by disposing of El Dorado 13-3 earlier in the day before taking down Russellville 7-4 in the nightcap at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

The pair of victories in one day were impressive for Cabot, which was sent to the loser's bracket after suffering an 8-5 loss to Russellville on Sunday.

Cabot banged out 14 hits and got a four-hitter from pitcher Lukas Petross to run-rule El Dorado. In the second game, the RailCats mustered just six hits but got the job done anyway against a team that was one victory away from a state championship.

"You know, we preach mental toughness in our program, and our guys just really stepped up," Cabot Coach Cody Perrin said. "Eli Hutcherson, who just closed, was cramping that last inning. He wouldn't let me take him out. You have a good chance when you have guys like that.

"We're just lucky to have the horses right now that are giving everything they've got."

The RailCats scored the go-ahead runs in the fifth inning against Russellville. Cabot added two insurance runs in the sixth to pull away and set up a rubber match with Russellville today for the state championship at 6 p.m. The game was moved back three hours to help offset the heat as well as accommodate any late-arriving fans.

Russellville Coach David Dawson knows his team missed a golden opportunity. The Pirates had just 7 hits in the game, issued 8 walks and left 8 runners stranded.

"We just couldn't get key hits," Dawson said. "We said we had to throw strikes coming in, and we didn't throw enough of them. You're not going to win many games walking that many guys."

Russellville grabbed a 1-0 lead when Brady Burnett blasted a home run high off the left-field wall in the first inning. Cabot fought back in the second with three runs, including RBI singles from Jackson Olivi and Kolby Webb.

The Pirates countered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame – with Ty Hipps delivering the big blow with a two-run single – to grab a 4-3 advantage.

Russellville walked the first two batters in the fifth, then hit the next one, which loaded the bases for Cabot. Austin Scritchfield followed with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 4-4. One batter later, Kyler Carmack scored on a double steal to put the RailCats out front for good.

Hutcherson retired Russellville's final four batters to seal it.

"When [Russellville] took the lead, I felt like the wind went out our sails so to speak," Perrin said. "I think after that, we kind of scratched back and got the lead back. Thankfully we hung on, but we've got to play better defense [today] if we're gonna win this thing."

Dawson feels his team has to play better if it is going to avoid losing in the championship final for the second consecutive year.

"You couldn't ask for anything better," he said of playing a deciding game. "We've got to come out and play hard. [Cabot] is a very good team, and hopefully we can play much better, hang with them and get some breaks. If we do that, we've got a good chance of getting it done."