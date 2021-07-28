Calendar 7-28-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, July 28

Treatment centers set

ribbon cutting

Cross Hope Treatment Centers, 1301 Ridgway Road, unit 1C, will hold a ribbon cutting at noon today. The community is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Cross Hope is an addiction treatment facility, according to its Facebook page.

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: Sheri Storie, A&P director, (870) 534-2121 or sstorie@explorepinebluff.com.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thursday, July 29

Redistricting hearings to be held

Arkansas Board of Apportionment will hold redistricting hearings around state, according to a news release. In southeast Arkansas, hearings will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. July 29 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Aug. 10 at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope; and Aug. 12 at the fine arts center at Phillips County Community College at Helena. Former Chief Justice Betty C. Dickey, who was recently appointed as coordinator of the board of apportionment, and members of the board set eight hearings. For other sites and details visit www.arkansasredistricting.org or call (501) 534-5050.

UAPB alumni group plans conference

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association invites alumni to register for the Virtual Alumni 2021 Summer Conference to be held July 29-31 via Zoom. The event will be hosted by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter, according to a news release. Highlights include: speakers and presenters, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Day and Ask the Administration. On Ask the Administration, participants may submit a maximum of two questions to UAPBalumniconference@gmail.com to be addressed by either National Alumni President Kymara Seals or UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander or their appointees. Regular registration is $30 per person (through July 5). Alumni are also encouraged to make a donation for the Summer Conference Scholarship Fund to help a UAPB student in need of tuition or book assistance. Details: uapbalumni.org or the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309.

Covid-19 recovery, resiliency seminars set

The Delta Center for Economic Development and Arkansas Economic Development Institute will offer Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Workshops for business and community leaders, according to a news release. In-person events are scheduled for July 29, North Little Rock (RSVP by July 23); Aug. 12, Russellville; Aug. 26, Pine Bluff; Sept. 9, Harrison; Sept. 14, Wynne; Sept. 28, Hot Springs; Sept. 30, Hope; Oct. 12, Fort Smith; and Oct. 14, Batesville. Details: covidrecovery.youraedi.com, asbtdc.org or 800-862-2040.

Friday, July 30

District Court sets covid-19 vaccination clinic

Jefferson County District Court will offer a free covid-19 vaccination clinic Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eligible participants may receive up to a $100 credit towards unpaid fines or community service work, according to a news release. People must be signed up before Friday. For eligilibilty requirements or details, contact the court at (870) 541-4646.

Through Friday, July 30

Area Agency fan drive ends

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Monday through July 30. The fan drive will be held in the counties the agency serves: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson, according to a news release. People interested in donating fans or air conditioners should call Area Agency. People who need fans must be disabled or 60 years old or older and contact the agency. Their names will be placed on a list waiting list. The applicants will be told when the fans may be picked up. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn when obtaining fans. Applicants will be asked to present ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Saturday, July 31

Christian education group to give away school

supplies

School supplies will be given away at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St. at Stuttgart. The Multi-District Congress of Christian Education is sponsoring the event. Items will be given away while supplies last, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 6

Neighbor to Neighbor slates covid-19 vaccine clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., 1419 S. Pine St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6. The second shot will be given Aug. 27, also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release. The Pfizer vaccine will be given. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

'9 to 5' The Musical opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will open for in-person performances starting Aug. 6 with the production of "9 to 5 the Musical." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20, Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are now available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton. To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.