Consumer confidence still at high level

U.S. consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights that were last seen near the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic throttled the U.S. and global economies.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, above last month's reading of 128.9, based on a benchmark of 100 set in 1985. It's the sixth-straight month that the measurement has risen.

The appraisal of current business conditions among Americans ticked up slightly to 160.3, from 159.6 in June. Short-term expectations came in at 108.4, barely down from 108.5 last month.

Consumers' view of the labor market was essentially flat from June to July, with 54.9% of consumers saying jobs are "plentiful," up from 54.7%.

Respondents said they were more likely to purchase cars, homes and major appliances in the next six months. The share of consumers who plan to buy appliances was at the highest level since the end of 2017.

Expectations for future income and job availability both improved. The share of respondents that said they expect their incomes to increase in the next six months picked up to 20.6%, the highest since February 2020.

The confidence gauge is nearing pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that consumers are growing more upbeat as economic activity resumes. Even so, concerns about rising consumer prices and the delta variant have climbed in recent weeks, which could weigh on sentiment in the coming months.

Consumer spending makes up about 70% of all economic activity in the U.S., so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what's to come for the national economy.

"Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook didn't waver, and they continued to expect that business conditions, jobs, and personal financial prospects will improve," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Franco added that short-term inflation expectations eased but remain elevated.

The report precedes the government's first estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday, which is forecast to show that personal consumption grew an annualized 10.5%.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press and by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (WPNS).