Marriage Licenses

Brian Yeary, 50, and Beth Marcus, 49, both of Little Rock.

Tristin Snodgrass, 22, and Jayna Davis, 20, both of Cabot.

Nathaniel Palmer, 25, and Caelynn Houston, 24, both of Rowlett, Texas.

Wendy Fitzpatrick, 42, and Gerald Manning, 46, both of Jacksonville.

Mark Spaight, 30. and Maria Hence, 41, both of Sherwood.

Joseph Morris, 36, and Donna Buenrostro, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2378 Austin Moraga v. Chelsea Moraga.

21-2380 Cayla Bartels v. Evan Bartels.

21-2381 Kenneth Holland v. Brandi Alanwa.

21-2384 Kierra White v. Ricky Ventress.

GRANTED

20-272 Candace Woody v. Nashay Woody.

21-110 Duane Boykins v. Latoya Boykins.

21-973 Zackery Wilks v. Marshea Fudge.

21-1207 Bryan Bevill v. Flores Bevill.

21-1368 Amanda Jones v. Corey Jones.