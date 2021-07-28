District: Guess in to assist 40 days

Less than a month after stepping down as superintendent, Jerry Guess is being rehired by Watson Chapel School District as its consultant.

The district board Monday unanimously approved a resolution allowing Guess' successor, Andrew Curry, to execute a 40-day contract with Guess retroactive to July 1, upon further approval by Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key.

Guess resigned as superintendent June 30 after three years at the helm but stopped short of retiring after a 43-year education career.

"I'm glad to help them any way I can," Guess said. "I had three good years there. We got going in a good direction. It's a nice way to transition between the past and new administrations to provide some sort of guidance and inform them on what's going on. They asked if I was interested, and I said, sure."

Guess said he and Curry had communicated before the latter's arrival to "acclimate him" to ongoing issues with the district. Curry was hired as superintendent March 8 and officially took over July 1.

Guess was cited for his "special and particularized knowledge regarding WCSD's personnel and financial matters" among the reasons for his hire listed in the resolution. It also listed the district "hiring both a new superintendent and new assistant superintendent who could benefit from Dr. Guess' knowledge of personnel, financial and other administrative issues specific to WCSD" among the "unusual and limited circumstances necessitating the contract."

Assistant Superintendent LaDonna Spain also began her present role July 1.

Guess said he's considered taking on more consultant work for other superintendents.

"I'm going to kind of see what life is like," he said when asked about future plans. "It's a big difference to wake up in the morning and not worry about how many English teachers need to be hired."

VACCINATION BONUSES

The Watson Chapel School Board approved two bonuses during Monday's special meeting.

A retention and recruitment bonus of $4,000 -- payable at $2,000 per semester -- will be awarded to certified and classified employees who have 90% attendance rates. The bonuses will come from the third phase of federal Education and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, or ESSER III.

Curry told board members that the bonuses are an important tool to help recruit and retain teachers.

"Hopefully we can encourage people to stay with us, and we're serious about getting our salary schedules up to par," Curry said. "It's important to have teachers in the classroom."

Also, each district employee contracted as of July 1 who is fully vaccinated with covid-19 shots by Oct. 1 will receive a one-time $200 bonus. The district plans to resume in-person classes starting Aug. 16 with masks optional for employees and students.

ARCHITECT INTERVIEWS

Public interviews with potential architects for the revamping of Watson Chapel schools' heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems made up the majority of Monday's meeting. The district will use ESSER funding toward improving the air quality in its campuses as a measure against coronavirus.

The board heard presentations from Architecture Plus Inc. of Fort Smith, WDD Architects of Little Rock, Lewis Architects Engineers of Little Rock and Nelson Architectural Group of Pine Bluff.

A board vote to select the firm will likely be taken during the Aug. 9 regular meeting.

OTHER DISTRICT NEWS

The district will spend about $50,000, Curry said, to purchase clear backpacks for students.

Among changes to the student handbook for the coming school year, all backpacks must be clear, and metal detectors will be used on campus. The measures were approved almost five months after an on-campus shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School claimed the life of a 15-year-old freshman.

Another freshman was charged with capital murder and is being held in a juvenile detention center without bond.

Cafeteria employee Janie Wyatt tendered her letter of retirement, and secretary Felicia Patillo submitted a letter of resignation.

The board approved the following hires:

Jamie Brown as an elementary teacher (Brown was previously a Watson Chapel High School secretary).

LaShonda Gammel, Angela Harris, Lasonya Martin and Gary Rittenhouse as secondary teachers.

Erica Mauldin as elementary instructional facilitator.

Jadaci Henderson as junior high pom sponsor.

Amy McMahan as senior cheer and dance sponsor.

Sara James and LaPorsche' Scott as secretaries.

Tonya Sterling as a nurse.