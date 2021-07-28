DEAR HELOISE: I had several pairs of pantyhose, so I washed them, dried them and placed onions in the legs. After I place an onion in the pantyhose, I tie a tight knot to separate it from the next onion. This lets air circulate around the onions and prevents rot from spreading from one onion to the next. When I want an onion, I just snip off the bottom onion because the knot at the bottom keeps the other onions from falling out.

-- Alice C., Ludlow, Vt.

DEAR HELOISE: When I have leftovers, I always store them in clear jars with clear tops. This way I can check to see what I have on hand at a glance, and things are less likely to stay in the refrigerator until they grow mold. Then on Friday evenings we sit down to a week of leftovers. I warm them up, add a few new spices, and it makes for an interesting meal.

-- Terry H., Belgrade, Mont.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently bought a microwave and was so excited to try it out. I wanted a baked potato, so I washed a big spud and put it in the microwave. Since it was a fairly large potato, I increased the baking time. I finally heard a loud pop sound and found my potato had exploded. What did I do wrong?

-- Todd J., Elizabeth, N.J.

DEAR READER: Did you puncture the potato several times with a fork or knife? Pressure, heat and moisture all contribute to an exploding potato when the skin is not punctured to release the steam inside.

DEAR READERS: Here is a wonderful shrimp dish to serve during these warm summer months. It always makes me think of the Hawaiian Islands, soft ocean breezes and starry nights on Maui.

Hawaiian Shrimp

6 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons finely chopped, fresh ginger

6 tablespoons flour

1 ½ teaspoon salt

2 to 3 teaspoons curry powder

2 cups milk

1 cup coconut milk

3 cups cooked shrimp

Rice

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and ginger and cook slowly until transparent. Add flour, salt and curry powder and blend thoroughly. Add the milk and coconut milk, stirring constantly. Cook slowly until thick and smooth. Add the shrimp and heat through. Serve over cooked white rice.

DEAR HELOISE: What is the benefit of using a spray-on oil versus melted butter or margarine?

-- Riley F., Tipton, Okla.

DEAR READER: Spray-on oil and other nonstick sprays have several uses, but in the kitchen they keep food from sticking to the pan. There are fewer calories in a spray-on oil, and you will find oils with additional flavors such as butter or garlic to give foods new hints of flavor. Butter is higher in calories, sometimes does not prevent food from sticking and in some cases gives food a greasy taste.

Some people tend to spray too much of the nonstick spray when only a little will do the job.

