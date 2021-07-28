Higgins to seek 2nd sheriff term

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins announced this week that he will run for a second term in 2022.

Higgins, the first African-American elected to the office, said he is happy to have served the county as sheriff and hopes voters will let him continue in that role.

He said he has accomplished much of what he initially wanted to do upon entering office, starting with getting up-to-date on technology in patrol vehicles.

"One of the things I wanted to do was get in-car cameras and body cameras," Higgins said. "They didn't have that. They didn't have GPS. We couldn't track the cars."

He also received approval for funding to buy new locks and a new security control panel for the jail, the implementation of next-generation 911 technology and the beginning of an inmates reentry program.

During the covid-19 pandemic, Higgins said he was unable to work on some projects and "the pandemic is still an issue that we're dealing with."

He said one accomplishment was "we were pushing to get video visitation set up in 2019, and then the pandemic happened. And we were able to get that up a couple of weeks after we shut down in-person visitation."

In the early days of the pandemic, he said, the Pulaski County jail had lower infection rates than other correctional facilities across the state. The staff at the lockup did a great job of mitigating spread of the virus, he said.

"There's a real concern [that] the place you didn't want to be [during the pandemic] was in a detention facility," Higgins said. "But I think the staff did a great job of following the guidelines we put in place."

Higgins said if he is reelected, he would like to increase deputy pay to be more competitive with other agencies in the county and make sure there are enough deputies.

"Since I got there, we started tracking response times, and unfortunately, around 70% of the time, if a deputy needs a backup on the street, there is no backup," he said.

Last September, Higgins was asked about staffing during a specially-called Quorum Court meeting. He said issues inside the jail and lack of competitive pay were primary concerns.

During the same meeting, he addressed problems with funding related to errors coming from the unit that handled grants.

A $420,000 grant for body cameras was stuck in limbo because of an accounting mistake. That led to a staff member being fired.

Higgins said he would also like to pursue a new training facility for the sheriff's office and increase consistency in patrolling along the river.

Higgins will be running for the Democratic nomination in May. The general election is in November of 2022.