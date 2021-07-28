Happy birthday (July 28): Never have you been more purposeful. You prefer the sort of power that comes from skills honed over time and earned merit. And yet, when you visit the person at the top and are granted a game-changing position, take it! This is either part of the payoff for your work or an advance payment for what you will do soon.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be the one who brings everyone together. Does knowing they will influence one another for better and worse make you reconsider your guest list?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Trials are your best teachers. You'll meet challenges that affirm your strength and resourcefulness. Fellow earth signs Virgo and Capricorn prove worthy team members.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Nonproductive stretches can be uncomfortable or even alarming for movers like you. Don't fight it; ride it. Something excellent will come out of the break, and it actually won't put you behind at all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Not all boundaries are meant to keep others out. Often the fences and limits provide a much-needed sense of order.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Everyone falls. Whether you fall down, fall short or fall for the tricks and traps of a wild world, there's only one thing to do — pick yourself up and walk on with the lesson in your pocket.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "Just be yourself," they say. Meanwhile, "yourself" isn't the easiest person to "just be," when you're in the process of exploring and becoming. So instead, experiment and be whoever you want to be in the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You cultivate an atmosphere of emotional safety around you. People sense you'll take care of them and make their lives a little easier, maybe even momentarily delightful. No wonder you're popular.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It requires courage to take a chance. Give yourself credit for assuming a risk, carrying it and being big enough to accept the consequences, whatever they may be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Maybe the mystics and geniuses are right about life being an illusion. The question is what to do about it. Can you dream differently? What would it take to pierce the perception that entraps you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stimulating environments engage the mind, but when they go on for too long, the imagination suffers. Creativity needs the breathing room that only boredom can provide.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Boasting, posing and posturing is the behavior of insecurity and under-confidence. You get the best out of yourself and others by offering the remedy of kind attention and acceptance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The relationships you cherish the most will be the ones that demand something of you and afford you the opportunity to emotionally expand. When it comes to love, you get what you put in.

JUPITER IN SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE AQUARIUS

In the weeks ahead, with Jupiter gliding through the early stages of socially responsible Aquarius, two kinds of responsibility will be served. One will be presented on the obvious platter, and you’ll see what you’re taking on. The other will come sneakily, without presentation, so you’ll hardly realize the agreement you’re making. Stay keen to both.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, SCORPIO

The second water sign is among the most psychic of the zodiac. Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet named for the ancient god of the netherworld. It is the sign associated with death and rebirth, transformation and powerful forces. Many Scorpios do not seek to be more psychic because intuition is already such a strong part of the way they operate that they take it for granted, seeing this gift as nothing unusual and assuming that everyone senses the world and makes decisions in the same way that Scorpio does. Scorpios who do seek to deepen their psychic knowledge and skills need only turn to the key words associated with their sign: “I desire.”

Is desire a motivational tool or a philosophical problem? Is it the root of all suffering, as the Buddhists believe, or the key to happiness? And can it be cured if what we desire isn’t what we want to desire? Should it? Whatever you believe about desire, it is an undeniably mighty force and, for Scorpio, a channel into the land of intuition. By increasing awareness of what people dearly want, many accurate insights and predictions will be made. When Scorpio asks, “Who wants what and why?” Scorpio intuition rushes to answer.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Immortally glamorous Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis remains a subject of adoring fascination. Sun and Mercury in Leo suggest she was destined for the spotlight, and though ever-poised in its glare, Mars and Neptune in Virgo intimate it wasn’t a comfortable place for her to be. Virgo energy is always striving for perfection; Jackie O. made it seem attainable.