Ledecky finally strikes gold in Tokyo

TOKYO -- Finally, a gold medal in Tokyo for Katie Ledecky.

The American star bounced back from the worst finish of her brilliant Olympic career to take the first-ever gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle earlier today.

It wasn't quite the breeze that everyone expected in the metric mile. Ledecky built a big lead right from the start, then worked hard to hold off American teammate Erica Sullivan's blazing finish.

But it was Ledecky touching first in 15 minutes, 37.39 seconds. Sullivan claimed the silver (15:41.41), while the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler (15:42.91).

"I think people maybe feel bad for that I'm not winning everything and whatever, but I want people to be more concerned about other things going on in the world, people that are truly suffering," Ledecky said. "I'm just proud to bring home a gold medal to Team USA."

It was quite a morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre for Ledecky, who seemed a bit overcome by the ups and downs she experienced in a little over an hour.

She tumbled over the lane rope to give Sullivan a hug, let out an uncharacteristic scream toward the American cheering section in the mostly empty arena and seemed to be holding back tears as she pulled her goggles back down over her eyes before exiting the pool.

In her first final of the day, Ledecky was blown away by her Australian rival, Ariarne Titmus, who made it 2-for-2 over the American with a victory in the 200 free. Ledecky didn't even medal in a fifth-place finish.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong led much of the race before hanging on to take the silver in 1:53.92. The bronze went to Canada's Penny Oleksiak in 1:54.70.

"Obviously having a great swim in the 400 gives me confidence coming into the 200," Titmus said. "I thought my back end was definitely my strength in the 400. I knew I could have that on the way home in the 200."

Italy's Federica Pellegrini of Italy finished seventh in her fifth and final Olympics.

The Americans also picked up a couple of medals in the women's 200 individual medley -- but not the one they wanted.

Japan's Yui Ohashi completed her IM sweep by beating Americans Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, adding to her victory in the 400.

The winning time was 2:08.52. Walsh claimed the silver in 2:08.65, while the bronze went to Douglass in 2:09.04.

Defending Olympic champion and world record-holder Katinka Hosszu of Hungary finished seventh. She was the oldest swimmer in the final at age 32.

There were no surprises in the men's 200 butterfly, with Kristof Milak of Hungary romping to a dominating victory.

Milak won the the gold by about two body lengths despite having to hastily change suits before the race, which cost him a chance to break his own world record.

Milak said that he realized about 10 minutes before walking on deck that his suit was damaged. He told Hungarian reporters that he totally lost focus, though it was hard to tell from his performance in the pool.

Milak touched in an Olympic record of 1:51.25 -- more than a half-second off his 2019 world record (1:50.73) but some 2 1/2 seconds ahead of the silver medalist.

Britain won the men's 800-meter freestyle relay at the Olympics for the first time since 1908 but just missed a world record.

With a powerhouse group that included the 1-2 finishers in the 200 freestyle, Britain blew away the field in 6 minutes, 58.58 seconds. That was just off the world record set by the Americans (6:58.55) at the 2009 world championships.

The 200-meter gold medalist, Tom Dean, led off for the British. James Guy and Matthew Richards took the middle legs before 200-meter silver medalist Duncan Scott swam the anchor leg. It was the first British gold in the event since it made its debut at the first London Games.

