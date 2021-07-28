Monticello man arrested in slaying

A former satellite television installation technician has been arrested in connection with a 2020 murder of a Bradley County woman, Arkansas State Police said Tuesday.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested Dilan U. Estes, 26, of Monticello. He is charged with capital murder. Estes is being held at the Bradley County jail, without bail. He had his first appearance before District Judge Bruce Anderson on Monday.

The investigation began July 13, 2020, when Bradley County deputies -- alerted by concerned friends who could not contact someone who lived at 322 Buck Fever Highway (U.S. 278) in Banks, a town about 15 miles west of Warren -- made a house call and found the body of a woman, authorities said.

Evidence found in the home prompted authorities to investigate the case as a homicide and state police were called in to investigate, officials said in 2020. At the time the investigation began, agents documented the identity of the victim as Crissy Lee Jacks based on records found in the home and next of kin notification, according to state police. The case has remained open under that name, state police said Tuesday.

The family called the woman Crissy Hayes in her 2020 obituary, a name friends say she went by at the time of her death.

Authorities believe Estes had worked in the woman's home the day she was murdered, state police said. Bradley County Sheriff Herschel Tillman said the motive for the murder is unknown.

