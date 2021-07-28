• Britney Spears' new attorney has petitioned to oust Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant. Matthew Rosengart said in documents filed in Los Angeles Superior court Monday that the current legal arrangement "has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable." He proposed that James Spears be replaced with CPA Jason Rubin as conservator of the pop star's estate, which documents say equates to $2.7 million in cash and more than $57 million in assets. Rosengart said in the filing that before he sought to end the conservatorship, he was first addressing "the most pressing issue facing Ms. Spears: removing Mr. Spears as conservator of the estate." "Any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favor of the highly respected professional fiduciary nominated here," Rosengart said in the documents. James Spears stepped down as the so-called conservator of the person for his daughter in 2019, ceding control of her life decisions and health care to court-appointed professional Jodie Montgomery while maintaining control of her finances. A message sent seeking comment from James Spears and his legal team was not immediately returned. But at a July 14 hearing, attorney Vivian Thoreen said James Spears would not be stepping down and he has only ever been motivated by his daughter's best interests. A hearing to address Rosengart's petition and other concerns in the conservatorship is scheduled for Sept. 29.

• Kanye West has been living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working to complete "Donda," his 10th studio album, according to a representative for the performer said. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said West planned to stay at the stadium until the album is finished. Last week, West unveiled "Donda" in front of a sold-out crowd at the venue just two days after he announced that he would give the public its first chance to listen to the highly-anticipated album. "Donda," which was scheduled for release last Friday, is now due Aug. 6. The Grammy winner's album is named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007. Kanye West barely said a word while introducing his new music during Thursday's listening event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their children. The performer's new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel album "Jesus Is King," which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.