Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Strasburg's season over

Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday, ending another frustrating year for Washington's 2019 World Series hero. The three-time All-Star right-hander felt discomfort after a 27-pitch bullpen session last week and saw a specialist on Monday. Strasburg, who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in 5 starts this season, was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome and will be operated on by Dr. Greg Pearl in Dallas on Wednesday, Martinez said. Injuries have limited Strasburg to seven starts since he was named MVP of Washington's World Series win over Houston two years ago. He last pitched on June 1. Martinez said he expects Strasburg to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

Turner tests positive, exits

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning after testing positive for covid-19. Turner, who entered batting .320 with 18 home runs and 49 RBI, singled and scored in the first inning. The All-Star headed directly up the Nationals tunnel toward the clubhouse after scoring and was replaced by Gerardo Parra in the lineup to start the bottom of the first. It was later announced in the press box that Turner had tested positive, ending speculation that he was lifted for a possible pending trade or due to injury.

Astros trade for Graveman

The Houston Astros have landed one of the top relievers in baseball, acquiring right-hander Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in an intra-division trade while the teams were preparing to play each other. Graveman and Rafael Montero are going to Houston with infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith going back to Seattle. Graveman is 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 10 saves in 30 appearances this year. He missed nearly a month due to covid-19 protocols in May and June but has been dominant on the mound. Graveman has not allowed an earned run in his past 12 appearances. Montero was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week after being acquired in the offseason from Texas.

Yelich out with covid

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms. Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson were placed on the covid-19 injured list, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday, adding that Peterson was sidelined due to contact tracing and hasn't tested positive. Yelich -- who has been vaccinated against the virus -- will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and Peterson will miss at least seven days, Stearns said. Yelich played one game in a five-week stretch from mid-April to mid-May due to a lower back strain. He is batting .235 with 6 homers, 28 RBI and a .367 slugging percentage in 67 games. The Brewers activated outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and called up infielder Pablo Reyes from Class AAA Nashville.

Bauer's leave extended

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by 10 days through Aug. 6 on Tuesday by Major League Baseball and the players' association while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to three extensions. Police in Pasadena, Calif., and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who said the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters this year. The pitcher's agents have disputed the allegations and said the pair's brief relationship was "wholly consensual."

FOOTBALL

Florida, UCF set series

Florida and the University of Central Florida have agreed to play a two-for-one series that begins in 2024 and concludes nearly a decade later, settling on the kind of arrangement the Gators wanted for years. Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin got the deal he requested but only after former UCF athletic director Danny White left Orlando to take the same position at Tennessee. Former Arkansas State University AD Terry Mohajir now holds that position at Central Florida. White wanted a two-game, home-and-home series. Stricklin only would sign on for a two-for-one scenario or a neutral-site matchup. Under the contract announced Tuesday, the Gators will host the Knights in 2024 and 2033. Florida will play in Orlando in 2030.

HOCKEY

Capitals re-sign Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, inking a five-year deal worth $47.5 million. The deal Tuesday keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season at a salary-cap hit of $9.5 million. Washington's longtime captain, who earned playoff MVP honors in leading the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title in 2018, turns 36 in September. Ovechkin ranks fifth on the career goals list with 730, 164 back of Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record. Ovechkin would need to average more than 32 goals a season to catch Gretzky during this contract.

Fleury dealt to Chicago

Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from Vegas to Chicago on Tuesday, a turn of events that has the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender contemplating his future. The Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Blackhawks for minor-league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in a salary dump. Fleury, 36, is set to count $7 million against the cap next season, the final year of his contract. Agent Allan Walsh tweeted, "Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time."

HORSE RACING

More troubles for owner

Ahmed Zayat's $19 million bankruptcy continues to be a first-class mess. Thoroughbred Daily News reported that the law firm representing Zayat asked a federal judge Monday to sever ties with Zayat for allegedly failing to pay $368,273 in legal fees. "The representation of the Debtor has consumed an extremely significant amount of the available resources of our firm," wrote attorney Jay Lubetkin of Rabinowitz, Lubetkin & Tully, LLC, in a July 26 "motion to withdraw" filed in United States Bankruptcy Court (District of New Jersey). "The Debtor has been consistently advised that absent satisfactory arrangements for the payment of the outstanding fees and expenses due to our firm and newly incurred billings, the firm would have no alternative but to seek to withdraw from representation of the Debtor," Lubetkin wrote. Zayat hired the firm when he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in September when he was sued by lender MGG Capital Group for defaulting on a loan. MGG Capital won a $24.5 million summary judgment against Zayat in June 2020. Zayat Stables owned 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, the first colt in 37 years to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. American Pharoah finished his career by winning the 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland. He now stands at Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Woodford County.