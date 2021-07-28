Olympics roundup

SOFTBALL

Japan wins gold over U.S.

Japan won its second consecutive Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 in an emotional repeat of its 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears. Yukiko Ueno took a one-hitter into the sixth inning, five days after her 39th birthday, and Japan snuffed out an American rally attempt with an acrobatic double play in the sixth inning. No. 9 batter Mana Atsumi had a run-scoring infield hit in the fourth inning and Fujita lined an RBI single off Monica Abbott in the fifth in building a 2-0 lead. Ueno improved to 9-1 in her Olympic career, allowing 2 hits, striking out 5 and walking 2. Janie Reed tripled off the glove of Eri Yamada and the center-field wall with one out in the first. That was the closest the U.S. came to scoring. Second-ranked Japan pushed across the first earned runs off the top-ranked Americans in the six-game tournament. The U.S. offense sputtered as it did throughout the Olympics, totaling just 9 runs while hitting .216 with 4 extra-base hits.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

U.S. downs Tunisia

The U.S. men's team improved to 2-1 in pool play by beating Tunisia 3-1. The Americans bounced back from a loss to the Russians. They knocked off the lowest-ranked team in their group 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23. The victory keeps the U.S. in good position to advance to the quarterfinals as one of the top four teams in Pool B. Tunisia has lost all three matches so far in Tokyo.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

U.S. struggles, wins

The U.S. women won, as usual. It just wasn't in the dominant fashion that the Americans are accustomed to. The winning streak for the world's top-ranked team is now 50 games and counting in Olympic competition. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut as the Americans beat Nigeria 81-72 in the opener for both teams. It was the first time that a team had come within single digits of the U.S. since a four-point win over Russia in the semifinals of the 2004 Athens Games. The U.S. came to Tokyo coming off two rare exhibition losses in Las Vegas earlier this month. The Americans also beat Nigeria by 31 points in that game.

MEN'S ROWING

French break record

The French team of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias held off a late charge from the Netherlands over the final 50 meters to win the men's double sculls by 0.2 seconds in Olympic record time of 6 minutes, 33 seconds. China made a strong move out of the start before falling back even with the French and the Netherlands. The Dutch boat of Melvin Twellarr and Stef Broenink briefly held the lead at 1,500 meters. Boucheron and Androdias quickly reeled in the Dutch with a powerful push that was good enough to hold off a late charge at the finish line. China Zhiyu Liu and Liang Zhang finished third for bronze.

MEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL

New partners meshing

U.S. beach volleyball partners Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne will have some more time at the Olympics to get to know one another. The Americans had never played together before their first match in Tokyo on Sunday. They beat Switzerland 21-19, 23-21 to improve to 2-0 in the round robin. They have one more match remaining against Qatar on Friday night. Gibb qualified for the Tokyo Games with Taylor Crabb as his partner. But Crabb tested positive for covid-19 and withdrew, allowing Gibb to replace him. Bourne was on the third-place U.S. team in the qualifying race; each country is limited to a maximum of two spots. Two wins should be enough to put the Americans in the knockout round. At worst, it would leave them in a three-way tie for first and give them a tiebreaker match.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Second-ranked Osaka ousted

Japan superstar Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round. The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes. The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Americans advance

The United States made it through to the quarterfinals of the competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia. The Americans are looking to win a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. They are also vying to become the first team to win at the Olympics after a World Cup title. But they've made it hard on themselves at the Tokyo Games. The U.S. team lost to Sweden 3-0 in its opening match -- snapping a 44-game unbeaten streak -- before rebounding with a 6-1 victory over New Zealand.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Germany tops Nigeria

Johnannes Voigtmann scored 19 points, and Germany used a 14-0 run in the final minutes to pull away and beat Nigeria 99-92. Moritz Wagner scored 17 points, while Danilo Barthel scored 14, Maodo Lo had 13 and Andreas Obst finished with 12 for Germany (1-1). Barthel was subbed in after Wagner got his fourth foul late in the third quarter -- and made a big impact. He was 4 for 4 from the field in the final period, including the basket that started the 14-0 run that broke an 81-81 tie and put the Germans on top for good. Jordan Nwora scored 33 points for Nigeria (0-2), while Miye Oni scored 15. Nigeria made 17 three-pointers, but was outscored 19-7 from the foul line.