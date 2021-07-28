100 years ago

July 28, 1921

NEWPORT – Mrs. Mattie Deatheridge was granted a divorce against her husband, Will Deatheridge, living at Swifton, in Chancery Court here this week. Mrs. Deatheridge was acquitted in Circuit Court here last February of having killed her brother-in-law, Homer Deatheridge, while he was asleep at her home. She accused her husband of having done the shooting and immediately following her release, filed suit for divorce.

50 years ago

July 28, 1971

TEXARKANA – The Committee for Representative Government, an organization of black community leaders, charged Monday that the city Board of Directors (Arkansas side) suspended operations of the Model Cities Central Relocation Agency because a black woman tried to move into a white neighborhood. The Committee also said the action had jeopardized more than $2 million in federal funds to the city. In a statement, the group said that the woman had inspected a house in the College Hill community. The statement said a School Board member who lives on the block "used political influence" to pressure the Board of Directors.

25 years ago

July 28, 1996

• Light the candles on four birthday cupcakes -- tomorrow Ashley, Leslie and Katherine Carter and the boy in the bunch, Michael, will be one year old. Last summer, their parents, Laura and Mark Carter, proved it's possible to draw a full house and four aces at the same time when they delivered only the second set of quadruplets ever born at Baptist Medical Center. The whole state cheered for the couple and their four tiny bundles of joy when the babies arrived. Together the quads weighed ... about as much as a bowling ball.

10 years ago

July 28, 2011

• Jennings Osborne, a Little Rock philanthropist known for his elaborate Christmas light displays, died Wednesday after complications from heart surgery in April, family attorney and friend Bud Whetstone said. He was 67. "Jennings was just a natural-born, world-shakin' kind person," Whetstone said. "It was just his nature." Osborne, who grew up in Fort Smith and moved to Little Rock with his wife, Mitzi, in 1965, was the head of microbiology at Baptist Health Medical Center and a lab technician at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center, working around the clock for two years. In 1968, he opened the Arkansas Research Medical Testing Center.