Rodgers shows up for training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers' first training-camp workout.

Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers later tweeted a photo of Rodgers at Lambeau Field -- wearing oversize sunglasses and a novelty T-shirt referencing "The Office."

The Packers open training camp today. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp.

Rodgers didn't participate in organized team activities this spring -- a change from his usual offseason routine -- and skipped the Packers' mandatory minicamp.

His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn't want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft.

When the NFL's only publicly owned team held its shareholders meeting Monday, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said he was hopeful the two sides could resolve their differences and added that they'd been "in constant communication."

"We want him back," Murphy told the 3,900 shareholders who gathered at Lambeau Field. "We're committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He's our leader. We're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him."

NFL Network reported Monday that Rodgers had told people close to him he planned to play for the Packers this season. ESPN reported that Rodgers and the Packers were on the verge of a deal in which the team would void the final year of the three-time MVP's contract, perhaps clearing the way for him to leave Green Bay after the upcoming season.

49ERS

Coach: Garoppolo is QB

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers became cloudy when the San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

Kyle Shanahan did his best to clear things up as the 49ers reported for training camp Tuesday.

"There's no open competition right now in terms of getting equal reps with the same group," the coach said. "Jimmy is coming in as the [No.] 1, and Trey is coming in as the 2."

Shanahan knows it must have been discouraging for Garoppolo to see his team draft a player who is considered his eventual replacement, but he made sure to let the quarterback know that it's still his job.

"Jimmy's a very good player," Shanahan said. "And when Jimmy's at the top of his game, I told him this back when we made the trade: 'There's no rookie that's going to just come in here right away and take your job if you're at the top of your game.' "

Garoppolo, 29, is coming off a difficult season marred by a lingering ankle injury, but he's also just two years removed from leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance.

COWBOYS

S Hooker signs

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys signed safety Malik Hooker on Tuesday, adding the 2017 first-round draft pick who couldn't stay healthy in four seasons with Indianapolis.

Hooker visited the Cowboys in March but didn't sign. He was drafted 15th overall by the Colts before battling shoulder, groin and knee injuries until a torn Achilles tendon ended his 2020 season after two games.

Dallas placed offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt on injured reserve to make room for Hooker, who wasn't re-signed by the Colts after his rookie contract expired. Hyatt is coming off a knee injury.

WASHINGTON

Rivera frustrated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ron Rivera opened Washington's training camp Tuesday by expressing frustration about a lack of vaccinations among players, which has caused the cancer survivor to practice extra caution.

Rivera said he believed Washington is now over half the players in camp fully vaccinated. The NFL last week said 80% of players have started the vaccination process and that 27 of 32 teams had at least 70% of players either receive one vaccination shot or both.

Washington is not one of them -- actually closer to 60% -- and it has caused Rivera to take precautions.

"I'm truly frustrated," Rivera said at a news conference. "I'm beyond frustrated. One of the reasons I walked in with a mask on is I'm immune-deficient, so with this new variant, who knows? So when I'm in a group and the group's not vaccinated or there's a mixture, I put the mask on, and I do that for health reasons."

Rivera was treated for skin cancer last year. His players' vaccination hesitancy is one of many questions going into Rivera's second camp as Washington's coach.

Washington was one of two teams under 50% vaccinated in mid-July. Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was placed on the NFL's covid-19 reserve list Tuesday.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. In a news conference, Monday, July 5, 2021, reigning NFL MVP Rodgers said he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)