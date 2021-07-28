IDEA ALLEY: Sandwich, veggies and a no-cook pie

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

We're almost to the end of July and it's really starting to heat up out there. This week's recipes feature fresh summer fruits and vegetables and don't require a lot of cooking.

Thank you to all the Alley Kats who sent recipes and requests; keep 'em coming.

"In the summer we love these, because you don't heat up the kitchen," writes Ginny Kobe of Fayetteville. The amounts can be scaled as needed to fit any size family, Kobe notes.

California Salad Sandwich

1 avocado, peeled and diced

1 tomato, diced

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced

1 green, red, or orange bell pepper, diced

Squeeze of lime juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pita pockets

Swiss and/or pepper jack cheese, optional

Chopped cilantro or basil, optional

Ranch dressing

Stir together the avocado, tomato, cucumber and bell pepper. Add lime juice and season with salt and pepper.

Stuff into pita pocket, along with cheese and herbs, if desired, and top with a little ranch dressing.

■ ■ ■

"Maque choux (pronounced 'mock shoe') is a classic Cajun side dish that takes advantage of abundant fresh summer produce, but it's good at any time of the year," writes Trish (last name not given).

"[You] can add some dried or fresh thyme; it's also good with a few slices of cooked crumbled bacon or a little diced ham."

Maque Choux

2 medium to large ears fresh corn or 1 (14-ounce) can corn, drained OR 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen corn kernels

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

1 large tomato, peeled and chopped or 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

2 teaspoons sugar, to taste

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Pinch cayenne pepper, to taste

1 cup sliced okra, optional

If using fresh corn, cut the kernels from the cobs into a bowl. Scrape the cobs with your knife to extract all of the milk into the bowl. Set aside.

In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and saute the onion and bell pepper until softened. Add the corn, cover and reduce heat to low; cook for 10 minutes. Stir in tomato, sugar, salt and black pepper, cayenne and okra, if using. Cover and cook another 10 minutes. Taste, and adjust seasonings.

Makes 4 servings.

■ ■ ■

This no-bake pie is from Risa Ratliff.

"[This recipe is] in memory of a dear friend, Kathy Howard, who passed away 18 years ago this month,'' Ratliff writes. "She was a wonderful lady, a great cook and a lover of sweets — when we went out to eat after our weekly Mary Kay meeting with other friends, she always ate her dessert before her dinner."

Pineapple Pie

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup lemon juice

1 large can crushed pineapple, well drained

1 prepared graham cracker crust

Cool Whip, for topping

Mix milk and lemon juice, then add pineapple. Pour into a graham cracker crust and top with Cool Whip.

Makes 1 pie.

Next week: A request for an elusive President Kennedy inaugural recipe, sheet pan fish and homemade Sriracha.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com