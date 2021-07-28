Simmons bank posts 2Q net of $74.9 million

PINE BLUFF -- Simmons First National Corp. on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $74.9 million.

The bank holding company said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

"Overall we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as we delivered solid performance in multiple areas while continuing to navigate the challenging environment," said George Makris Jr., Simmons' chairman and chief executive officer.

Makris said loan growth in the financial services industry continues to be hampered by government stimulus that created sluggish loan demand and "historically high levels of paydowns." Despite that hurdle, "Simmons generated $1.8 billion in loan originations and advances during the first half of 2021, putting us on pace to significantly exceed loan production volume reported for the full-year of 2020," he said.

The second quarter results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

Simmons First National posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $194.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Simmons' shares rose 1 cent, or 0.04%, to close Tuesday at $27.02. The shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the past 12 months.