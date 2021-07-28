Taboo in Tokyo: Tattoos on display at Olympics

TOKYO -- Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics.

There's the lion on British swimmer Adam Peaty's shoulder. An inspirational message on the arm of Chinese 3-on-3 basketball player Yan Peng. A likeness of Christ the Redeemer on the calf of Spanish boxer Gabriel Escobar Mascunano.

And the Olympic rings. So many Olympic rings.

French swimmer Fantine Lasaffre has them on her left forearm, and American shooter Kayle Browning on her right wrist. They're on Moroccan boxer Abdelhaq Nadir's left bicep and on the ankle of Canadian gymnast Shallon Olsen.

Italian gymnast Vanessa Ferrari has them, too, on the back of her neck -- along with ink commemorating previous trips to the Beijing, London and Rio de Janiero Games.

Athletes won't do much mingling with locals at these pandemic-restricted Olympics. If they did, they might not find their body art as welcome. Tattoos remain stigmatized in Japan, where those with them are commonly banned from beaches, gyms, pools and elsewhere around Japan.

No such restrictions in the Olympic bubble, though. In the pool, on the beach, at the range -- the athletes are redefining what it means to have the mark of a champion.

A tattoo of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games decorates the body of Joana Heidrich, of Switzerland, as she prepares to serve against Germany during a women's beach volleyball match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Kayle Browning, of the United States, holds her shotgun during practice at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Shota Mishvelidze of Georgia prepares to compete in the men's 61kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Dominican Republic womens' volleyball player Brenda Castillo gestures during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain's Gabriel Escobar Mascunano during his fight with Argentina's Ramon Nicanor Quiroga at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Buda Mendes/Pool Photo via AP)

Ivan Iakovlev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, prepares to serve during the men's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A swimmer with an Olympic tattoo exercises during a swimming training session at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Morocco's Abdelhaq Nadir, right, blocks a punch by Mauritius' Louis Richamo Colin during their men's lightweight 63kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Poland Zofia Noceti-Klepacka competes during race 2 of the women's RS:X class at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Shallon Olsen, of Canada, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Nyjah Huston of the United States competes in the men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ivan Girev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, prepares to start in his heat during the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)