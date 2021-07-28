Texas House runoff lost by Trump pick

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas won a U.S. House seat on Tuesday night over a rival backed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a defeat in a test of his endorsement power since leaving office.

Ellzey's come-from-behind victory over Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, in a special congressional election runoff near Dallas is likely to be celebrated by Trump antagonists who have warned against his continued hold on the GOP.

Ellzey was carrying more than 53% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District with results from almost all precincts reported.

Ellzey, a Navy veteran, is a Republican state legislator who finished a distant second to Wright in May, and who only narrowly made the runoff over a Democrat. The seat opened up after the death of Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with covid-19.

Far from running on an anti-Trump platform, Ellzey did not try distancing himself from the twice-impeached former president. He instead sought to overcome the lack of Trump's backing by raising more money and showing off other endorsements, including the support of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Both Ellzey and Susan Wright said they support the Republican-backed voter overhaul legislation in Texas, a measure that prompted Democrats to leave the state to block a vote just days into a special session.

Trump had endorsed Susan Wright early in the special election, recorded a robocall for her late in the runoff and headlined a telephone rally with voters on the eve of Tuesday's election. Make America Great Action, a political action committee chaired by former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, also made a $100,000 ad buy over the weekend.

The Club for Growth, a conservative fiscal organization that supported Trump in 2020, has also aligned with Wright, spending $1.2 million to fund ads and mailings attacking Ellzey's legislative record and his conservative credentials, prompting fierce rebuttals.

Although the two candidates share similar views on most of the base issues, the Club for Growth attacks injected a harsh tenor into the race, becoming an issue themselves. Perry, the former governor, described them as "junk" and "absolute trash" and demanded that Wright disavow the claims, which she refused to do.

Joe Barton, who represented the district in Congress for more than three decades, said the tone of the Club for Growth ads was a factor in his decision to endorse Ellzey, though he was friends with the Wrights.

Heading into Tuesday's race, Ellzey had raised $1.7 million, far more than the $740,000 raised by Wright, a longtime Republican activist who pledged to continue her husband's legacy on a host of conservative priorities, including abortion, guns and immigration, according to news media reports.

But the outcome of the race may show the limits of Trump's influence with voters. Republicans have continued making loyalty to Trump paramount since his defeat in November, even as Trump continues to assert that the election was stolen, although no evidence of fraud has been presented.

The North Texas district won by Ellzey -- who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 -- has long been Republican territory. But Trump's support in the district had also plummeted: After winning it by double-digits in 2016, he carried it by just 3 percentage points last year, reflecting the trend of Texas' booming suburbs shifting to purple and, in some places, outright blue.

Ron Wright, who was 67 and had lung cancer, was just weeks into his second term when he died. Susan Wright had also been diagnosed with covid-19 and at one point was hospitalized with her husband.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by David Montgomery of The New York Times.