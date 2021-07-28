Treatment center ribbon cutting today

Cross Hope Treatment Centers, 1301 Ridgway Road, unit 1C, will hold a ribbon cutting at noon today. The community is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Cross Hope is an addiction treatment facility, according to its Facebook page.

Vaccination clinic planned for Aug. 6

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., 1419 S. Pine St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6. The second shot will be given Aug. 27, also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release. The Pfizer vaccine will be given. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Jefferson Regional sets health fair

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Biz Expo Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, weight and body mass index and stroke awareness. Covid-19 vaccines will also be available, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Biz expo begins at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19 with the annual breakfast featuring guest speaker Chris Robinson, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The expo exhibitions will be open at 9 a.m. for VIP guests and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Details: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Arkansas River boaters advisory lifted

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lifted the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Small craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. While flows have receded, USACE officials urge boaters to always use caution when on the river, according to a news release.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil and recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil.