Warrant in shooting puts man, 43, in jail

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a Jacksonville man on a warrant in a shooting, according to a report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

James McElyea, 43, was arrested by investigators Monday over an assault with a shotgun, the report said. During an interview with police, McEylea admitted to being in possession of the firearm when it was fired and struck the victim, according to the report.

McElyea was arrested on the warrant and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held in lieu of $75,000 bond with an additional hold for parole.

He is charged with felony battery and felony possession of a firearm by certain persons.