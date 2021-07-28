Willing Workers happy to lend a hand

Whether knitting caps for cancer patients, honoring Jefferson County veterans or welcoming the first shoppers to the Saracen Landing Farmers Market's 2021 grand opening, the Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club members donate their talents and time to the community.

Throughout the year the nonprofit tackles fun projects as well as serious ones. Along the way, the members share a few laughs and make a new friend or two.

Various members step up to participate in "Walk Across Arkansas," tie edge blankets for Neighbor to Neighbor, judge entries at a number of county fairs and collect donations at the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. And it's all hands on deck for their Holiday Foods Show, their largest yearly event. In addition, they sell pecans in the fall.

Willing Workers is one of six Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service's Extension Homemakers Clubs and the White Hall group has about 16 members.

"I'm glad to be able to help others," Sarah Payton, Willing Workers president, said about her 33-year involvement in the 109-year-old organization.

On June 3, a few weeks after serving veterans cookies and soft drinks at the Memorial Day ceremony held at the White Hall Museum, the club donated about three dozen boxes of cereal to a nonprofit food pantry. The next month, it was canned goods.

Jo Ann Carr is a 32-year member.

"Our club has always tried to help provide food for the community through monthly donations of food to the White Hall Food Pantry," Carr said.

A few weeks later on July 7, they donated about 100 baby caps and about 117 dolls to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

Payton said that about a half dozen members have been working on the soft baby caps. These are made on a loom and are done in a variety of colors and in three sizes.

Others worked on the cloth, flat-gingerbread like dolls without facial features. Payton said, this allows a child to draw expressions on the doll -- perhaps reflecting their own fears or emotions.

"It just makes you feel good to be able to help children that are sick, and others that need help," Carr said.

A FOCUS ON GIVING AND FRIENDS

"We are a community service organization so we help where we can. It's our main goal," Payton said.

Karen Needler, a nine-year member, said not all the projects are big.

"We usually take cookies to the police and fire departments. We've decorated doors for nursing homes," Needler said.

Even with the club's crowded calendar, Needler said the members find plenty of time for "fellowship" by celebrating the holidays or birthdays.

Nine-year member Elizabeth Wall said she enjoys the "genuine camaraderie," along with the opportunity to learn new things at their monthly meetings.

"We also have a chance to challenge ourselves each year during the Walk Across Arkansas, which promotes a healthier lifestyle by having participants track their minutes walked each day during the event," Wall said.

As well, Wall said any of the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service's clubs "provide the perfect opportunity to gain friendships, learn, share, and give back to the community."

Penny Scholes is a member who chose to live in White Hall as her home 23 years ago after living in a number of other Arkansas communities, and she appreciates the value of such an organization as Willing Workers.

"It has been such a blessing to help our community," Scholes said.

Payton said she was glad to be able to help others.

"It is in giving that we also receive so many blessings," Payton said. "With so much variety of talents and interests to share, [and] the friends I've made are beyond compare."

The Willing Workers meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hall Public Library, 300 Anderson Ave., and they welcome new members.