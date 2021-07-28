Woman faces charge after car fatality

A woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle, police said.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. Sunday to a reported traffic accident in the area of Kanis and John Barrow roads, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, they spoke with 25-year-old Destiny Baugh of Little Rock, who told officers she accidentally hit Jaylon England, 23, with her vehicle, police said.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services took England to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

After further investigation, a warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Baugh, police said.

She was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Tuesday, in lieu of $300,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

The investigation is ongoing.