Annual business, health expo set for September in McDonald County, Mo.

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- McDonald County Chamber of Commerce officials are planning for the annual Business Expo and Health Fair this fall.

The in-person event will take place from 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 11 in the McDonald County High School gym.

Chamber officials are excited to host the event, after last year's was canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic, said Terra Sanders, Chamber office administrator.

The event has been a big draw, featuring more than 90 participants.

"In years past, we've had over 400 people come through our expo," she said.

Officials are expecting a good number of participants after transferring the 2020 vendors' registrations to this year. More are anticipated, she said.

The event will feature a silent auction, door prizes, free food provided by Opaa Foods and health screenings by the Freeman Screen Team.

Officials plan to commemorate the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

"With our expo falling on Sept. 11, we are going with a patriotic theme," she said.

The American Legion will post the colors, and a moment of silence will take place at 8:45 a.m., when the towers fell, Sanders added.

For information or to register, email info@mcdonaldcountychamber.org.