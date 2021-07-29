Benefits With Friends: Rogers Rotary Club lauds community leaders

The Rogers Rotary Club will laud three community leaders with the sixth annual Dick Daniel Distinguished Citizen Award, "which recognizes and honors individuals who, through the highest level of sustained community involvement, influence and dedication of time and energies, have significantly made our community a better place to live," organizers say.

Bob Crafton and Gene and the late Joye Kelley have been selected as this year's honorees and will be recognized at the club's sixth annual Dick Daniel Distinguished Citizen Award Luncheon Aug. 3 at Embassy Suites in Rogers.

Organizers say Distinguished Citizen nominees must meet three criteria: 1. Demonstrated excellence, creativity and initiative in improving the community. 2. Provided valuable service by devoting time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community. 3. Helped others develop and utilize their full leadership potential in the community.

Bob Crafton

Crafton Tull, the company Bob Crafton co-founded, has helped shape the physical landscape of Northwest Arkansas for the past half century, organizers say. Its portfolio is broad, including projects for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, local municipalities and school districts, land developers, and many more. For its 50th anniversary in 2013, Crafton Tull committed to 50 acts of kindness in the communities it serves. Crafton Tull employees gave blood, donated to food banks, planted trees, cleaned up highways and streams and participated in many other activities that supported local communities and community organizations. Crafton retired in 2000, but he continues his community service, serving as a member of the Rogers School Board, the Rogers Airport Commission, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, the Board of Trustees of Northwest Arkansas Community College and chairman of the Board of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce. He is an active member of First Baptist Church.

Joye & Gene Kelley

Joye and Gene Kelley's 60-year partnership left a lasting legacy for Arkansas families, organizers say. Gene is a sought-after adoption lawyer who has placed more than 1,000 children into loving homes, many in Northwest Arkansas. He is a member of the American Academy of Adoption Attorneys and has served as their spokesman on issues involving international and domestic adoption. Joye Kelley was devoted to her community and the education of its children, first as an elementary school teacher and then as a 29-year member and 20-year president of the Rogers Board of Education. She was one of the first two women elected to the Rogers Board of Education in 1983, leading the board to maintain high standards for both educational services and campus facilities as enrollment more than doubled. She oversaw the construction of 14 new schools, including a second high school.

According to Rotary spokesmen, before her death in July 2019, Joye Kelley was actively involved in the Rogers Public Education Foundation, Rogers Community-School Recreation Association, United Way, the Rogers Centennial Commission, P.E.O., Main Street Rogers, the League of Women Voters and the Benton County Election Commission.

Gene Kelley is an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, as was his wife.

The Rogers Rotary Club, founded on April 1, 1917, on the concept of community service, is comprised of business leaders, educators, religious leaders, lawmakers, nonprofit executives and other civic-minded citizens who are interested in making a difference in the community. "Above all," members say, "we are men and women who commit our time and resources to Rotary and its objective of 'Service Above Self.'"

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Railyard Park and Rogers Public Schools.

