Biden pushes Buy American shift

MACUNGIE, Pa. --President Joe Biden on Wednesday proposed strengthening the federal government's Buy American rules in what the administration is calling an effort to bolster domestic manufacturing.

The proposal requires that goods purchased with taxpayer dollars contain 75% U.S.-made content by 2029, up from a current threshold of 55%, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

The threshold would rise to 60% once the rule goes into effect, and then gradually grow to 75%.

The president made his case to increase U.S. manufacturing at a truck factory just outside Allentown, Pa., meeting workers and touting his administration's new rules.

"In recent years, 'Buy America' has been a hollow promise," Biden said in remarks at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations center before a crowd of more than 100 people, including factory workers and union members. "But my administration is going to make 'Buy American' a reality, and I'm putting the weight of the federal government behind that commitment."

During his remarks, Biden said his administration was making the "biggest enforcement changes" to the Buy American Act -- a 1930s-era law that calls on the federal government to purchase materials and products domestically -- in seven decades.

The new rule would enhance federal efforts to buy domestically produced goods deemed critical, such as semiconductors and medical supplies. And it would require contractors to report more data on the U.S.-made content of the goods they purchase.

"Instead of taking contractors at their word that they've hit the threshold, we're going to start making them give us the details so that we can do more to support American" manufacturing, Biden said.

He added, "Today, I'm placing my bet on America."

The new rule is designed in a way that gives contractors time to shift their supply chains but is stringent enough to have an immediate effect on the way taxpayer dollars are used, one official said.

Biden began the process in an executive order he signed in January, shortly after taking office, and the White House has received input from businesses and unions, the officials added.

The proposal is subject to a 60-day comment period to allow industry and the public to weigh in, after which the administration will work on a final rule.

The federal government typically spends about $600 billion a year on goods and services, almost half of which is dedicated to manufactured products, including helicopter blades, trucks and office furniture.

Its big budget makes it the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, the administration said.

Under Biden's administration, government agencies have spent more than $2 billion on products turned out in the U.S. They include electric vehicles for the Department of Energy's fleet and the Department of Labor buying $1.5 million of products, from office furniture to safety testing equipment for mines and other workplaces, according to a White House fact sheet.

"Leveraging that purchasing power to shape markets and accelerate innovation is a key part of the Biden industrial strategy to grow the industries of the future to support U.S. workers, communities, and firms," the administration said in its fact sheet.

"As the pandemic has demonstrated, federal procurement can strengthen the resiliency of domestic supply chains, and reduce the risk of Americans being adversely impacted by the actions of competitor nations during a time of crisis," it said.

The president's proposal arrives as federal spending on contracts is increasing, in part because federal agencies are awash in stimulus money to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Federal spending on contracts reached a record high of $682 billion in fiscal 2020, up 14% from the previous year, according to Bloomberg Government's federal contracting data. Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies and General Dynamics Corp. received a combined $129.5 billion of that spending.

It's also likely to increase again this fiscal year, which ends in September, because the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus package offers health officials tens of billions of dollars in supplemental funding to continue fighting the coronavirus, including for testing and contact tracing.

The president will have to balance this proposal with promises to reshape federal buying to combat climate change and bolster unions. Earlier this year, he ordered the federal government to buy electric vehicles made in America with union labor, combining all three priorities. There's just one problem: No such vehicles exist.

The proposal also doesn't address professional services. Agencies spent roughly $90.3 billion in that area in fiscal 2020, a $6.2 billion increase from the previous year.