Boeing defies expectations, ekes out 2nd-quarter profit

Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and its revenue topped expectations as the giant aircraft-maker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history.

Boeing earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.

Industry analysts had expected a sizeable loss. Boeing Co. shares closed up 4.2% in New York trading Wednesday.

The return of the troubled 737 Max jet after two crashes is key to Boeing's rebound. The company delivered 79 commercial planes in the quarter -- including 47 Maxes -- compared with 20 a year earlier. Deliveries are an important source of cash for Boeing because that's when airlines usually pay the bulk of the price for a new plane.

Still, Boeing's core commercial-planes business lost money. That was offset, however, by profits in its defense and space unit and its services division.

Boeing cut thousands of jobs over the past year and a half as it dealt with the grounding of its 737 Max airliner and the pandemic, which cut airlines' demand for new planes. Boeing planned to reduce its workforce to 130,000 from 161,000 at the end of 2019. However, Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said in a memo to employees Wednesday that the business is stabilizing and the company now plans to stop cutting and keep jobs at the current level of about 140,000.

Boeing's space business faces a key moment Friday, when its reusable Starliner crew capsule is scheduled to make an unmanned orbital test flight 19 months after a mission to the International Space Station failed.

But for now, the Chicago company is celebrating a profit. It said that adjusted second-quarter core profit, which excludes certain unusual items, was 40 cents per share. Wall Street had been projecting a loss of 65 cents per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

It was Boeing's first profit since the third quarter of 2019. Since then, Boeing had reported losses totaling $13.5 billion.

Second-quarter revenue was $17 billion, which eclipsed analysts' forecast of $16.6 billion, according to a survey by FactSet.

Boeing is struggling to recover from the grounding of the Max, which lasted from March 2019 until late last year, and then the pandemic. The company has been boosted by big orders in recent months -- most notably, United Airlines ordered 200 Max jets.