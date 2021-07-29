Calendar 7-29-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Beginning Thurday, July 29

Redistricting hearings to be held

Arkansas Board of Apportionment will hold redistricting hearings around state, according to a news release. In southeast Arkansas, hearings will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. July 29 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Aug. 10 at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope; and Aug. 12 at the fine arts center at Phillips County Community College at Helena. Former Chief Justice Betty C. Dickey, who was recently appointed as coordinator of the board of apportionment, and members of the board set eight hearings. For other sites and details visit www.arkansasredistricting.org or call (501) 534-5050.

UAPB alumni group plans conference

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association invites alumni to register for the Virtual Alumni 2021 Summer Conference to be held July 29-31 via Zoom. The event will be hosted by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter, according to a news release. Highlights include: speakers and presenters, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Day and Ask the Administration. On Ask the Administration, participants may submit a maximum of two questions to UAPBalumniconference@gmail.com to be addressed by either National Alumni President Kymara Seals or UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander or their appointees. For registration or details, visit uapbalumni.org or call the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309.

Covid-19 recovery, resiliency seminars set

The Delta Center for Economic Development and Arkansas Economic Development Institute will offer Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Workshops for business and community leaders, according to a news release. In-person events are scheduled for July 29, North Little Rock (RSVP by July 23); Aug. 12, Russellville; Aug. 26, Pine Bluff; Sept. 9, Harrison; Sept. 14, Wynne; Sept. 28, Hot Springs; Sept. 30, Hope; Oct. 12, Fort Smith; and Oct. 14, Batesville. Details: covidrecovery.youraedi.com, asbtdc.org or 800-862-2040.

Foster care youth eligible for pandemic relief payments

Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750. The funds come from the federal "Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act," according to a report from Arkansas News Service. People may apply by Aug. 31 at ar.gov/fostercarepayments. Details: https://www.publicnewsservice.org/

Friday, July 30

District Court sets covid-19 vaccination clinic

Jefferson County District Court will offer a free covid-19 vaccination clinic Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eligible participants may receive up to a $100 credit towards unpaid fines or community service work, according to a news release. People must be signed up before Friday. For eligilibilty requirements or details, contact the court at (870) 541-4646.

Through Friday, July 30

Area Agency fan drive ends

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Monday through July 30. The fan drive will be held in the counties the agency serves: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson, according to a news release. Details: Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Saturday, July 31

Christian education group to give away school supplies

School supplies will be given away at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St. at Stuttgart. The Multi-District Congress of Christian Education is sponsoring the event. Items will be given away while supplies last, according to a news release.

Sunday, Aug. 1

One Pine Bluff Praying

sessions start

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services in August will begin Sunday. This week's event will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave., where the Rev. George Waters Jr. is the pastor. These sessions are held in months that have five Sundays. Citizens and leaders of Pine Bluff conduct an Hour of Power through prayer for the growth and prosperity of the city.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2

Small business virtual

training set

The Small Business Strategies for Success online training series designed for entrepreneurs of color will be held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 2, 9 and 16. Sessions are free but pre-registration is required, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to register, visit https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70371121 or the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) Lead Center at (800) 862-2040.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 6

Neighbor to Neighbor slates covid-19 vaccine clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., 1419 S. Pine St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6. The second shot will be given Aug. 27, also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release. The Pfizer vaccine will be given. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

'9 to 5' The Musical opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will open for in-person performances starting Aug. 6 with the production of "9 to 5 the Musical." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20, Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are now available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton. To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Friday, Aug. 6

TOPPS hosts summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug. 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Saturday, Aug. 7

BRAVE to present back to school drive-thru giveaway

The Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association will present its Project Fresh Start Back to School Mega Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 on the parking lot of the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Better known as B.R.A.V.E. (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere), this organization continues its tradition of helping prepare students for the upcoming school year, according to a news release from Stuff in the Bluff.com. Participants may drive through and receive items on the center's north concourse. Students will receive bags filled with supplies. Others providing supplies or information will include: school registration information - Pine Bluff School District; plants suitable for planting and growing by students - The Sustainability Project; bags with supplies - 6th Division Juvenile Court; pencil pouches with supplies - The Reform Alliance; and school uniforms - Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Congress. Free food will also be available. Breakfast and lunch will be sponsored by G.Y.M (Gould Youth Ministries), according to the release.

Resources and Wellness Fair set

A Wabbaseka native and author invites the community to attend the free Help, Hope and Healing Resources and Wellness Fair. Jason Irby and Friends will present the event from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Little Rock River Market. The focus of this fair is to to share information, resources and encouragement, Irby said in a Stuff in the Bluff.com news release. "This event is designed to provide networking among cause oriented organizations and individuals who lead their communities, neighborhoods or congregations," Irby said. Details: jayirby@webtv.net, jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com, http://www.jasonirby.wordpress.com or P.O. Box 55883, Little Rock, AR 72215.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution again beginning Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are handed out, according to a news release. The event is a drive-through distribution. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food boxes will be placed inside their vehicles. TOPPS will hold its food distribution on the second Tuesday of each month. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Through Thursday, Aug. 12

Small Works on Paper on display at Stuttgart

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition is on display at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart through Aug. 12. The annual touring visual arts exhibition showcases the work of Arkansas artists. Two area artists with works included in the exhibition are Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. Thirty eight pieces from various artists are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition, according to a news release. The gallery is open with limited viewing hours, so visitors should call (870) 673-1781 to confirm a viewing time. No opening reception is planned. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.

Through Friday, Aug. 13

Generator hosts youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Pine Bluff to host covid-19 vaccination clinic

The Pine Bluff Convention Center will hold a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Appointments or walk-ins will be accepted. The Pfizer vaccine will be given to people 12 years old and older, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. The goal is to get 1,000 people vaccinated on this day. Vaccinations are also administered regularly at various locations including the Jefferson County Health Department, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and Jefferson Comprehensive Care. For a list of vaccination sites, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan. For details on the Aug. 14 city clinic, people may call: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office (870) 730-2000, ext. 7, or Mary Liddell, spokesman, (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, Aug. 14

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes on display

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view through Aug. 14 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Through Sunday, Aug. 15

Grant applications

being accepted for

charitable programs

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may begin Saturday applying online for Giving Tree grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF). Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15 at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grant-making committee from PBACF. Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2020 must complete a grant report to be considered for this current grant cycle, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Professional development workshop set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present a professional development workshop from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Current job seekers are invited to participate, according to a news release. The Pine Bluff Commercial is the sponsor. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber presents

Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Chris Robinson, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $250 to sponsor a table for eight people. The expo continues with the VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. The trade show floor will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring exhibits from area businesses and community organizations. For details or booth reservations, contact Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.