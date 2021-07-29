EDITORIAL: How Arkansas beats covid-19

A month ago it seemed like Arkansas had covid-19 beat. Cases were dropping, folks were returning to restaurants and movies, and friends and families started gathering for holiday cookouts.

Fast forward to today, and covid-19 is once again the center of attention thanks to this nasty Delta variant. The number of infections, hospitalizations, those on ventilators and deaths are all going up.

Confusingly, lots of folks stopped getting vaccinated. Just over a third of the state is fully vaccinated, and to beat covid-19 with herd immunity, we'd need closer to 70 or 80 percent.

The causes for Arkansas' vaccination slowdown are many: rampant misinformation, distrust of experts, personal politics, and more. But one reason absent from the list: The lack of availability. Getting a vaccine in March was difficult. But now most pharmacies have them available without so much as an appointment.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a guest column in this newspaper the other day. She argued that former President Donald Trump should get more credit for the vaccines. Fair enough. He got Operation Warp Speed started and threw the money necessary into not only researching some of the vaccines but making them free for every American.

So go ahead and call it the Trump Vaccine. If that's what it takes to get hesitant folks into their doctors and pharmacies, so be it. The former president received these vaccines. Champion all his success if that's what it takes to move the needle on vaccinations.

But it doesn't seem like recorded ads from the 45th president or speeches from the likes of Sean Hannity or U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are enough. Arkansas needs community leaders to step up.

A video circulated on Twitter this week of the governor and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha trying to explain to an angry crowd that the vaccine doesn't cause infertility (there is no evidence of that, at all). The response: boos and shouting.

But you know who Arkansans might listen to? Their pastors. Lots of Arkansans trust their spiritual health to their pastors, so why not a piece of their physical health as well?

Pastors getting vaccinated and demonstrating how safe and effective the vaccine is for their congregation could make a world of difference.

Each individual vaccination is a win. That's one more person who is unlikely to end up in the hospital, since most folks who end up there are unvaccinated.

Other leaders in the community can step up, too. These leaders can be a basketball coach, a girl scout troop leader, a math tutor, an AA counselor, or anyone that a handful of folks look up to.

That's how Arkansas could get its vaccination rate up and provide enough herd immunity so the Delta variant no longer has room to breed.

In just a few weeks, kids are going to be back in school, probably without masks. There's no telling what bugs they'll bring home to loved ones. So that's all the more reason for leaders to step up and push for vaccination in their communities now.

The difference between now and this time last year is, we now have a powerful tool to combat this disease. It's free and available without an appointment at pharmacies around the state.

Arkansas needs community leaders now. Be the lifesaving voice that gets your circle vaccinated. You won't regret it.