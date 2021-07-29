Ex-jailer arrested on fraud charges

Pulaski County investigators arrested a detention facility deputy Wednesday after she was found collecting names and Social Security numbers from inmates to commit financial identity fraud, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Ollie Mills, 27, of Conway is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail on a felony financial identity fraud charge.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the agency received a tip that Mills was collecting nine inmates' names and Social Security numbers.

Mills, who had been employed at the detention facility less than a year, has been fired, according to Burk.

Investigators have not found any fraudulent actions taken involving the inmates, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.