Fayetteville School Board expresses support for change in mask law

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution opposing a new state law that bars schools from requiring students or employees to wear masks.

The resolution also states that if not for Act 1002, the School District would "immediately reinstate a policy requiring masks" for employees and students in all K-12 schools.

The board's decision came hours after Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would call a special session to reconsider Act 1002.

The resolution supports that move.

"The members of the Arkansas General Assembly are requested to immediately reconvene the legislature in order to suspend, amend or repeal Act 1002 to provide school districts the local control and ability to implement mask requirements as each locally elected school board deems necessary," the resolution states.

However, board members clarified that if the law is changed to restore local control, the board still would have to meet again and approve restoring its mask policy.