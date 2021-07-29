Fort Smith crash kills scooter driver

A Fort Smith man died Tuesday afternoon when his scooter was hit by another vehicle in a Fort Smith intersection, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Wayne P. Dunmire Jr., 54, was driving a scooter east on South D Street around 1:24 p.m. when he failed to stop at a traffic sign at South 18th Street, the report said. The scooter was hit by a 2016 Dodge, which was traveling south on South 18th, according to the report. Dunmire was thrown from the scooter, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The crash was investigated by the Fort Smith Police Department.