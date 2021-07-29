Get to know Razorback CB commit Jaylen Lewis

Highly recruited cornerback Jaylen Lewis committed to Arkansas on July 2.

Lewis, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, chose the Razorbacks over about 40 offers from schools such as Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina and others.

Nickname: Jaylew or Santana

School/City: Brownsville, Tenn.

Height: 6-1 1/2

Weight: 175 pounds

Bench max: 235 pounds

Squat max: 415 pounds

Coach Sam Carter is: One of the best coaches I ever been around or talked to

Number of years playing football: 12

I plan to major in: Meteorology or coaching

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Movies

I'm happiest when I: Am playing football

My mom is always on me to: Take out the trash

Favorite NFL players: Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and Jalen Ramsey

Favorite music: Rap, old hip hop, blues and gospel

Must-watch TV show: Good Times, Martin and Criminal Minds

How would you spend $1 million: I will buy something for my mom and dad

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind reading

My two pet peeves are: Staring and cutting me off

Favorite uniform color/combo: It really doesn't matter

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Brionna Folks

Favorite animal and why: Lion, because it is a alpha and a king

My hidden talent is: Flipping and singing and knowing people without knowing them

Your favorite fast food chain and why: McDonald’s, because it's good

I will never ever eat: Pie

Favorite junk food: Anything

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Fruit snakes

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Fried squid

My dream date is: Teyana Taylor

I'm terrified of: Nothing

Hobbies: Working out

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Role model and why: Grant Delpit, because he just plays different to me and moves different from other DBs

Three words to describe me: Chill, funny, crazy

People would be surprised that I: Sing