Get to know Razorback CB commit Jaylen Lewis

Highly recruited cornerback Jaylen Lewis committed to Arkansas on July 2.
Lewis, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, chose the Razorbacks over about 40 offers from schools such as Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina and others.
Nickname: Jaylew or Santana
School/City: Brownsville, Tenn.
Height: 6-1 1/2
Weight: 175 pounds
Bench max: 235 pounds
Squat max: 415 pounds
Coach Sam Carter is: One of the best coaches I ever been around or talked to
Number of years playing football: 12
I plan to major in: Meteorology or coaching
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Movies
I'm happiest when I: Am playing football
My mom is always on me to: Take out the trash
Favorite NFL players: Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and Jalen Ramsey
Favorite music: Rap, old hip hop, blues and gospel
Must-watch TV show: Good Times, Martin and Criminal Minds
How would you spend $1 million: I will buy something for my mom and dad
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Mind reading
My two pet peeves are: Staring and cutting me off
Favorite uniform color/combo: It really doesn't matter
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Brionna Folks
Favorite animal and why: Lion, because it is a alpha and a king
My hidden talent is: Flipping and singing and knowing people without knowing them
Your favorite fast food chain and why: McDonald’s, because it's good
I will never ever eat: Pie
Favorite junk food: Anything
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Fruit snakes
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Fried squid
My dream date is: Teyana Taylor
I'm terrified of: Nothing
Hobbies: Working out
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone
Role model and why: Grant Delpit, because he just plays different to me and moves different from other DBs
Three words to describe me: Chill, funny, crazy
People would be surprised that I: Sing