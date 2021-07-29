Getting it straight

The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period in the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Monday to 6,646, its highest level since the week ending April 23, according to data from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. A story in Tuesday's newspaper about the coronavirus situation in Arkansas gave an incorrect time frame for the last time the average had been as high as it was as of Monday.
