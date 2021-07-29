Greenbrier’s Browning qualifies for final

Greenbrier’s Kayle Browning missed two of her 25 shots in the first round of qualifying in women’s trap at the Tokyo Olympics.

She didn’t miss much after that.

Browning, 29, amassed a score of 120 out of 125 by closing her second day of qualifying with 49 out of 50 shots, finishing in a tie for fifth place and qualifying for the six-woman final being held later today.

Slovakia’s Rehak Stefecekova was the only perfect shooter out of 26 competitors through qualifying with

Browning’s fellow American Madelynn Bernau finished with 119 and a tie for seventh-place, just missing the cut for the final.

Browning opened her Olympics on Wednesday with a 23, then improved with a pair of 24s to settle for a ninth-place tie heading into today’s final two rounds of qualifying.

After her 24 in the fourth round, Browning was tied for the final qualifying spot with three other shooters. Her perfect final round of 25 was enough to put her in medal contention.

Browning is also set to compete in the mixed trap shooting competition, a new addition to the Olympic slate this summer. Qualifying for that event is scheduled for Friday.