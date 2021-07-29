Heat's arrival prompts city burn ban

HOT SPRINGS -- The ridge of high pressure that has shifted east has the area under a heat advisory through Friday, prompting the Hot Springs Fire Department to issue a burn ban Wednesday.

Effective immediately, all burning inside the city is prohibited, and burn permits already issued are no longer valid.

"Whenever we start hitting about 100 degrees, it dries the ground cover out really quickly," Fire Chief Ed Davis said Wednesday. "We thought it prudent to do this until we get some lower temperatures. We're trying to get out ahead of this."

The National Weather Service's forecast for Hot Springs predicted a high temperature of 99 degrees today, with the mercury rising to 101 and 100 Friday and Saturday. Hot Springs Memorial Field hasn't had measurable rainfall since the 0.03-inch total recorded July 23. July's 2.89 inches are more than half an inch lower than normal.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's forestry division's wildfire map showed no counties at an elevated risk of wildfires Wednesday. The division said the drought index for the six-county region that includes Garland County was 358 Wednesday. The zero-to-800 scale is an index of ground moisture, with zero signifying no moisture depletion and 800 extreme drought conditions. The reading was taken in Montgomery County.