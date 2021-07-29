DEAR HELOISE: I've worked out a good system with my preteen children. If they are with a group of friends and the friends are pressuring them to do things they don't want to do, I've advised them to call me.

The key phrase is: "Mom, can we go to the park tonight, pretty please?" When I hear my kids say "pretty please" I know they are asking for me to rescue them. There's something going on that they don't feel comfortable about, but they can't tell their friends "no" because of peer pressure.

This mama is happy to come in and be the "bad guy" and take my kids home. How about your readers develop a key phrase with their kids?

-- Emily M. in Texas

DEAR READER: I love it. It's so important that your kids develop that sixth sense, that if something doesn't feel right, it's not. And good for you for being there for your kids.

DEAR READERS: For safety's sake, clean out your dryer ducts -- from the dryer to the vent outside. You should do this every few months. Lint can build up in your ducts and become a fire hazard.

Along with possibly preventing a fire, your clothes will dry faster. If you don't know how to do the job, ask for help at your home improvement store, or there are professional companies that do this.

DEAR READERS: We talked about a closet cleanout, with hints on swapping items with friends, fixing the fixable, and what goes to the donation station. But what are the items that are not donate-able? Here's a list:

• Flat-screen and tube TVs and tube-style computer monitors

• Batteries of any sort

• Baby furniture

• Guns and ammunition

• Mattresses and box springs

• Refrigerators and other large appliances

• Tires, rims and auto parts

• Construction materials

• Broken and dirty items

• Old paint and household chemicals

• Items that are under recall

This is a preliminary list; call ahead if you're not sure if your donation will fly.

DEAR READERS: Yes, it's summertime; yes, it's hot out. Experts agree; these are the hints to beat the heat: Stay inside, wear loose, light-colored clothes, and stay hydrated with water, not soda. Check with your doctor for other hints about keeping your cool.

DEAR HELOISE: I want to share these safety hints with your readers:

When you order a rideshare service, never ask the driver when a car pulls up to you, "Are you my [rideshare service]?" Instead, say, "Who are you here to pick up?"

Stop fumbling through your bag for your keys and/or phone. Be prepared and alert, not distracted. You don't know what is happening around you.

When you get in your car to leave the grocery store, etc., start the car and go. Don't sit in your car reading through your phone. You never know who is watching you.

-- Caroline H. in Ohio

