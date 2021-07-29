Happy birthday (July 29): Your best is more than good enough; you believe it, live it and leverage it into ever-more useful achievements, ones to the great benefit of you and others alike. Oddly, though you've never been better at realizing your potential, you are also somehow becoming increasingly selfless.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't always have to know what you're doing, or how to do it, to successfully execute your purpose. Intention comes with its own intelligence and it will serve you well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To focus on your favorite interest to the exclusion of all else isn't exactly healthy, but greatness is often tinged with such obsession and achieved through a process of imbalances righted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The thing that gets your back up isn't all bad. Anger can be a creative resource, or it can be a distraction keeping you from more important work or, even more importantly, fun. So, which is it?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are moving ever-forward, driven by a mix of curiosity, need, responsibility, loyalty and ambition. It's good fuel, but you also require the very practical energy provided by proper nutrition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're a magnet for talented people, and you spot them even when they are not performing the thing they are so talented at. Your own talents are activated and grow in the atmosphere you create together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It helps to have an awareness of the price paid by those who went before you. Mentally touching on that history — the integrity and sacrifices of remarkable people — will shield you from the vulgarity and idiocy so common today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're known to politely decline invitations, and now you'll take that skill to the next level by saying no in such a way as to also compliment people, letting them know how much you like them, even if you can't do all they want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You make plans, and you stick to them. The same loyalty and follow-through applies whether orchestrating for yourself or for others. Integrity is a 360-degree virtue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Explaining has a way of complicating things. If there's a lot to explain, maybe there's something wrong with the procedure itself. Take a few steps back, and ask yourself if there's a simpler way to accomplish the aim.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Words are organizing tools. Wordless ideas are also organizing tools. Work from both directions. You'll get your head straight by talking or writing things out, and you'll get your words straight by thinking and feeling things through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A voice is a powerful tool. Making the most of it is a responsibility most people are not aware enough to claim. You seize the opportunity, educate yourself on pressing issues and choose your words carefully.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your idols keep you sharp, but so do your rivals. Today, you may find your rivals the more motivating of the two, as the fuel they provide will be immediate, readily available and abundantly flowing.

MARS OPPOSES JUPITER UNDER LEO'S WATCH

Under these Leo aspects, our ideas of what a relationship should be continue to conflict with our heart’s impulses, preferences and leanings. We wonder if we can bring this heart and mind discord to a settlement. Probably not — not today at least. You’re better off welcoming the tension.

“The heart has its reasons which reason knows not of.” — Pascal

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, SAGITTARIUS

For the worldly Sagittarius, intuition takes the form of street smarts. The Jupiter-ruled Centaur feels driven to gallop the globe, and this curiosity about other cultures and love of travel manifests in a skill set that evolves to keep Sagittarius safe in foreign environments. Intuition is honed to read the landscape and people, so Sagittarius can anticipate the emotional weather and get ready to sync up to the heartbeat of a place. Sagittarius is a quick learner and picks up cues in everything, from traffic patterns to dialects to customary rules and manners. In each detail, Sagittarius gathers a sense of an environment and becomes increasingly adept at predicting and navigating the people, places and relationships therein.

In short, the more travel experiences a Sagittarius has, the more intuitive he or she becomes. However, it should be noted that actual physical travel is not the only form that feeds the Sagittarian soul. Tourism can come in the form of tasting foods from around the world, maintaining a diverse friend group, dating different types of people, and exploring other cultures through research and entertainment, especially books. In any case where the foreign becomes familiar, the Sagittarius gets increasingly psychic.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Always up for a fresh challenge, Martina McBride has created podcasts and cookbooks, albums and tours, a show on the Food Network and an exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Like a true lioness (Leo is the sign of children), she’ll confess her favorite role is mama to three daughters with sound engineer husband John McBride. Leo mothers are typically creative, playful and all heart.